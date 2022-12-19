Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikTok video highlighting a behind-the-scenes gaffe in How the Grinch Stole Christmas has gone viral.

The film, released in 2000, was adapted from the popular children’s book by Dr Seuss, and starred Jim Carrey in the lead role.

To portray the Grinch, Carrey wore extensive make-up that sometimes took as many as eight hours to apply. As well wearing green, furry skin, Carrey also changed the colour of his eyes, from brown to an unnatural amber colour.

However, as a video created by TikTok user @redcobweb shows, there was one moment the special effects team seemingly missed.

“Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards,” they said.

“So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that.”

The clip from the film is also shown in the video, which can be watched below:

The TikTok video has been viewed more than 3.2 million times.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas was released to mixed reviews, with many fans of Seuss’s book criticising the liberties taken with the story.

However, Carrey’s performance was generally praised, and the film ended up winning an unlikely Academy Award (for its special effects).

Speaking to Graham Norton, Carrey revealed that that a CIA operative had to be brought in during production to teach him specialist techniques for enduring torture, claiming that the procedure for applying the Grinch make-up “was like being buried alive every day”.

You can click here for The Independent’s breakdown of the best 20 Christmas films of all time – but How the Grinch Stole Christmas doesn’t quite make the cut.