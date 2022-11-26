Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.

The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.

James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.

Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...

The line in question concerns Taneleer Tivan, the unscrupulous alien being otherwise known as the Collector, who lives on the severed Celestial head known as Knowhere.

The Collector featured briefly in the end credits scene of 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, portrayed by Benicio del Toro.

Del Toro would reprise the role in a more sizable capacity in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and, later, in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

In Infinity War, the characters visit the Collector’s base on Knowhere, and the Collector was seen being trapped in one of his own cages.

However, this was revealed to be an illusion created by Thanos (Josh Brolin), leaving the fate of del Toro’s character unknown... until now.

Chris Pratt as Starlord in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (Marvel Studios)

While the character does not actually make an appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, his post-Avengers fate is alluded to in a line spoken by Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Ever since buying Knowhere from The Collector, we don’t have time for trivialities like Christmas,” she notes.

It is possible that this plot point will be further explored in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3, due to hit cinemas next year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is available to stream now on Disney Plus.