Marvel has been forced to remove two TV episodes from Disney Plus after it spoiled a big MCU reveal.

Earlier this week, the studio released Marvel Studios: Legends , a compilation clip series designed to recap fans on past events ahead of the studio’s forthcoming releases.

The new instalments, released on Wednesday (23 November), placed the spotlight on Drax the Destroyer and Mantis, who are played in the Guardians of the Galaxy series by Dave Bautista and Pom Klementeiff, respectively.

However, one of the clips featured in both episodes was actually a deleted scene revealing a rather big plot detail that was being held back for the Guardians one-off Christmas special, which was released just two days later (25 November).

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The scene in question was originally removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017).

It saw Mantis share her surprise connection to a fellow character. As highlighted by MCU Direct, the scene features Drax saying of Chris Pratt’s Peter “Star-Lord” Quill: “Why don’t you want me to tell him? He should know you are his sister.”

Mantis replies: “Our only connection is the source of his greatest shame. I think not.”

The shame Mantis references is the fact that their father is the villainous Ego, who was played by Kurt Russell in Vol 2.

As of writing, the episodes are no longer available to stream, with the latest episodes being dedicated to T’Challa, Shuri and the Dora Milaje in line with Black Panther: Wakandas Forever’s release earlier this month.

The Mantis and Drax episodes have been removed from Disney Plus (Disney Plus)

Fans are reacting to the removal on Twitter, with one person writing: “That Mantis reveal definitely wasn’t supposed to be there.”

The Independent has contacted Disney for comment.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is billed as a “special presentation” like recent release Werewolf by Night, is available to stream on Disney Plus now.