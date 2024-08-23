Support truly

Guillermo del Toro, who is in Scotland filming Frankenstein, has said he appears to be staying in the “most haunted room” in an Aberdeen hotel, and has taken to documenting on social media the “angry and territorial” ghosts keeping him up at night.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker wrote on X that he chose to stay in the room after one of the producers staying there checked out following “odd electrical and physical occurrences”.

“Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel. I am in the Most Haunted room of it — which was vacated this morning by one of our producers. Odd electrical and physical occurrences scared her into leaving asap. Stay tuned — if anything happens I will report,” del Toro posted on 20 August.

The director, known for his love of anything spooky, said he tries to seek out such experiences whenever possible.

“I always stay in “the most haunted rooms“ but only once did I experience anything supernatural — the rest of the time: nothing. I have high hopes,” he posted.

Yesterday, the Mexican filmmaker posted an update, saying that he decided not to sleep in the room because the “oppressive” atmosphere wasn’t letting him rest.

“I can only say: Nothing has happened yet, but the atmosphere in the room is oppressive and I am not gonna spend much more time there.

“It may be a suggestion, but at this point I kept it but am sleeping in another room — I need 6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day — I’m stopping there early and late in the day — but something is in that room with me.”

In another update, del Toro reported going into the room after filming wrapped and felt “more than vibes”.

“There is something angry and territorial there. A shred of rage,” he wrote.

The Shape of Water director also shared photos of him looking into the mirror in the room and trying to listen to EVP (electronic voice phenomena) on his phone.

Del Toro is in Aberdeen filming his forthcoming Netflix film, an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The film stars Oscar Isaac as the scientist, Jacob Elordi as the monster, along with Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer.