Gwyneth Paltrow says Chris Martin is ‘like a brother’

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about the positive relationship she has with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The Hollywood actor famously “consciously uncoupled” from Martin in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. They have two children together: Apple, 17, and Moses, 15.

“He’s like my brother,” Paltrow told Shop Today with Jill Martin, via Vanity Fair. “You know, he’s my family. I love him.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... you know, it really did, I have to say.”

Paltrow told Anna Faris on her podcast in March that she had previously “never wanted to get divorced”.

However, she added: “I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

“And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband.”

Paltrow married Falchuk, a TV writer, director and producer known for his work on Pose, Glee, and American Horror Story, in 2018. Martin is in a relationship with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson.

Martin recently released a new single with Coldplay, “Higher Power”, ahead of their next album.