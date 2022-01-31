Gwyneth Paltrow says she loves ex-husband Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson ‘very much’
Paltrow and Martin were married for 13 years
Gwyneth Paltrow has said she loves Dakota Johnson “very much”.
The actor was asked for her thoughts on her fellow actor during a recent “Ask Me Anything” Live video on Instagram.
Johnson is currently dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who is Paltrow’s ex-husband.
One fan asked Paltrow if she “loves” Johnson, to which she responded “very much”.
In November last year, Paltrow, 49, and Johnson, 32, were spotted chatting at a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles.
In 2020, the Lost Daughter actor joined Paltrow and Martin on a family ski trip to Aspen.
Paltrow and Martin married in 2003 and separated in 2016. They share two children, Apple and Moses.
The Se7en star went on to marry TV writer Brad Falchuck in 2018.
Johnson and Martin have been romantically involved since January 2018. The pair currently live together in Malibu.
Elsewhere during the Instagram AMA, one fan asked Paltrow whether “you can really move on after a divorce”.
The Oscar award-winner replied: “Oh, absolutely. It’s a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve.”
