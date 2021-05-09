Gwyneth Paltrow says she drank alcohol ‘seven nights a week’ to get through lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she was drinking alcohol “seven nights a week” in the middle of lockdown.

The actor said she “totally off the rails” during the pandemic and “drank alcohol” to get through quarantine.

“I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread,” she told The Mirror.

“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy.”

Paltrow said that her drink of choice was her own concoction she named “the Buster Paltrow” after her grandfather “who loved whiskey sours”.

The Oscar winner made the drink using quinoa whiskey from a distillery in Tennessee as well as maple syrup and lemon juice.

“It’s just heaven,” Paltrow said, adding: “I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

Gwyneth Paltrow said she went ‘totally off the rails’ in lockdown (Getty Images)

Paltrow, who runs lifestyle brand Goop, recently suggested that winning an Oscar for 1998 film Shakespeare In Love helped her realise she “doesn’t love acting that much”.

She told SiriusFM’s Quarantined with Bruce that “part of the shine of acting wore off” because of the “intense public scrutiny” she was under after “hitting the bullseye” when she was 26.