Gwyneth Paltrow questions fan after being ‘yelled’ at over Marvel appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow has questioned a Marvel fan who “yelled” at her over her appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor and Goop founder has appeared as Pepper Potts in seven Marvel films, including the Iron Man series and three Avengers films.

She also had a tiny role in Spider-Man: Homecoming – something Paltrow herself even forgot about back in 2019.

Her last appearance as Pepper came during the funeral scene for her on-screen husband, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), who was killed off in blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Still, this has not stopped Marvel fans from wanting to know when she’ll return to the MCU, which left Paltrow, 50, a tad bemused during a recent Instagram Q&A.

“I’m asking this every time – answer the question: why did you stop with Marvel and do you miss [Robert Downey Jr?]” one of Paltrow’s followers asked, as highlighted by Variety.

The Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner replied in jest: “Oh my God, stop yelling at me! We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died.”

She then asked: “And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I’m just sitting here.”

In 2021, Paltrow suggested that winning an Oscar helped her realise she “doesn’t love acting that much”.

The actor received heavy criticism after her surprise win for Best Actress in 1999, for her performance in Shakespeare in Love, with many complaining she didn’t deserve the award.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Instagram)

Paltrow, speaking on SiriusFM’s Quarantined with Bruce, said that “part of the shine of acting wore off” because of the “intense public scrutiny” she was under.

“I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person who frankly doesn’t love acting that much as it turns out, I was kinda like, ‘OK,’” she said.

“It wasn’t like I think this isn’t worth doing. I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I driving towards?”

Even Glenn Close questioned Paltrow’s Oscar win, saying in 2021 that “it didn’t make sense”.