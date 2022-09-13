Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Halle Berry responds to irate Twitter user who confused her for new Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Forthcoming live-action remake stars US singer Halle Bailey as lead role of Ariel

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 13 September 2022 19:08
Comments
The Little Mermaid trailer

Halle Berry has responded to an angry Twitter user who confused her for Halle Bailey, the star leading the forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Since Bailey was announced as the lead role in 2019, there have been a host of negative reactions to the concept of a Black actor portraying the fictional character.

In a recent Twitter exchange, a user named Suicide Sportif – whose account has since become private – shared two screenshots.

One included the metrics of the new Disney movie’s teaser trailer, showing over 2m views and more than triple the number of dislikes to likes, while the other was an excerpt from the Disney fandom website describing Ariel as “the youngest of King Triton’s seven daughters”.

Alongside the photos, they wrote: “Halle Berry is nearly 60 playing the role of a 16-year-old girl. This is what happens when you upset a fandom.”

Recommended

Reacting to the negative comment, Berry replied with a simple meme from the 2007 reality series Charm School, which shows Oscar-winner Mo’Nique sitting beside two other women all looking annoyed and confused.

Although, the user wasn’t the only one to confuse the two actors.

Halle Berry Twitter screenshot

(halleberry/Twitter screenshot)

“Can’t wait to see you under da sea!” another comment directed at the Catwoman star read, with Berry writing back: “Wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though!”

Following the release of the trailer, parents have been posting touching videos of their Black and non-white daughters reacting to the new princess.

The trailer also inspired praise for Bailey’s singing from the film’s adult fans.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in