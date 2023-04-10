Halle Berry eviscerates troll who criticised her for posting nude photo online

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halle Berry has impressively batted off a troll who criticised her for posting a nude photo online.

On Saturday (8 April), the Oscar-winning actor posed for the snap, in which she leans on the railing of a balcony while holding a glass of wine.

“I do what I wanna do,” she captioned it, adding: “Happy Saturday.”

While Berry received an overwhelming amount of praise from her fans, one cynical person replied: “Imagine being in your fifties, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

An unfazed Berry quote tweeted the post, and wrote, in reference to the troll: “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

Berry’s fans were left in hysterics over the actor’s stoic response.

Actor and singer Audra McDonald told Berry in response: “You won the internet today with this clap back.“

“Ms. Berry I see you're on 10 today...and I APPROVE,” Anastasia Beaverhausen added, while radio personality Kaylah Oniwo said: “I stan a solid clap back ! Whew.”

Halle Berry shut down a troll on social media (Twitter)

In 2021, Berry laughed off a wardrobe malfunction that occurred during a social media video,

The Oscar winner was filming an of her Instagram series “Bad and Booshy” alongside her best friend, Lindsay Flores, when the moment occurred.

A tipsy Berry was discussing how much she enjoyed her pregnancies without realising that the top she was wearing had slipped down, showing off her bra.

When the actor finally realised, she asked: ”What the hell happened?”

Both Berry and Flores erupted into laughter, with Berry adding “I’m having a Janet Jackson moment. It was really by accident, I understand, I’m with you J.”