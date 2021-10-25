Halyna Hutchins’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on Rust set

Svetlana Androsovyc – the sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on a film set – has spoken out for the first time.

Last week, Hutchins, 42, was killed on the set of Rust after Baldwin fired a prop gun. The actor described the killing as a “tragic accident” and is working with police in their investigation.

In a new interview with the Kyiv Post, Androsovyc said: “I cannot comprehend [her passing]. I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance.”

Androsovych is Hutchins’s younger sister. The family are from Kyiv in Ukraine but Androsovych lives in Indonesia.

She continued: “This loss is a great grief for our family, and I see how hard it is for our parents. Hopefully, time will ease our heartache.

“Her determination was admired by many. Her marriage and relationship with her husband is an example to follow – no quarrels or scandals. It was real love, their beautiful son, is proof of that, we call him ‘wunderkind’ – a brilliant and capable boy.”

Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their nine-year-old son, Andros.

At the weekend, hundreds of people attended a vigil for Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Follow all the latest news about the incident on our live blog.