Hundreds have attended a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico — not far from the Rust film set in Santa Fe, where she was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin, the Hollywood actor, during an apparent on-set incident.

Many grieved for Ms Hutchins, amid reports that a stunt double for Mr Baldwin reportedly fired two rounds of live ammunition days before the Hollywood actor fatally shot Ms Hutchins, aged 42, on Thursday.

Her father, meanwhile, said in an interview that Mr Baldwin was not to blame for her death.

The assistant director who handed Mr Baldwin a loaded prop gun is an industry veteran who’d been the subject of safety complaints for at least two years, according to former on-set coworkers.

One anonymous worker told ABC News that crews previously raised gun safety concerns with producers, also that there had been two accidental firearms discharges before the fatal incident, including with the stunt double.

Joel Souza, the director who co-wrote Rust with Mr Baldwin, was also injured on Thursday and was later released from hospital. He said in a statement that he was “gutted” for the death of Ms Hutchins.

Mr Baldwin said in a statement: “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

According to an affidavit, he had been handed the loaded firearm by an assistant director and told the gun was “cold” — or without live ammunition — before firing it. An investigation is in its fourth day.