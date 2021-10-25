Alec Baldwin shooting – latest: Witnesses say they complained about assistant director before fatal incident
Set had experienced two prior accidental firearm discharges, anonymous worker claims
Hundreds have attended a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico — not far from the Rust film set in Santa Fe, where she was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin, the Hollywood actor, during an apparent on-set incident.
Many grieved for Ms Hutchins, amid reports that a stunt double for Mr Baldwin reportedly fired two rounds of live ammunition days before the Hollywood actor fatally shot Ms Hutchins, aged 42, on Thursday.
Her father, meanwhile, said in an interview that Mr Baldwin was not to blame for her death.
The assistant director who handed Mr Baldwin a loaded prop gun is an industry veteran who’d been the subject of safety complaints for at least two years, according to former on-set coworkers.
One anonymous worker told ABC News that crews previously raised gun safety concerns with producers, also that there had been two accidental firearms discharges before the fatal incident, including with the stunt double.
Joel Souza, the director who co-wrote Rust with Mr Baldwin, was also injured on Thursday and was later released from hospital. He said in a statement that he was “gutted” for the death of Ms Hutchins.
Mr Baldwin said in a statement: “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
According to an affidavit, he had been handed the loaded firearm by an assistant director and told the gun was “cold” — or without live ammunition — before firing it. An investigation is in its fourth day.
Head armourer described as ‘a bit careless’ on former set
Sources familialiar with the work of the 24-year-old head armourer at the centre of the Alec Baldwin shooting have alleged that she was a “bit careless” during her first role as a head armourer on a film set.
“She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again,” said a source to The Daily Beast of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. “There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe.”
The source added that on the set of the upcoming Nicolas Cage film, The Old Way, Ms Gutierrez-Reed handed a gun to an 11-year-old child actor without checking the weapon.
She recently said in an interview with a podcast that “loading blanks was the scariest thing to me because I was like ‘oh, I don’t know anything about it”, but her father, longtime Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, helped with her training.
What are the approaches to gun safety on film sets?
Safety standards developed by film studios and labor unions are the primary protection for actors and film crews when a scene calls for using prop guns. The industry-wide guidance is clear: “Blanks can kill. Treat all firearms as if they are loaded.”
Shootings nevertheless have killed and injured people while cameras rolled, including the cinematographer who died and the director who was wounded this week when no one realized a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin during the filming of “Rust” carried live rounds that are far more dangerous than blanks.
As The Associated Press explains, most of the preferred states for film and TV productions take a largely hands-off approach.
Hutchins father refuses to blame Alec Baldwin
The father of Halynan Hutchins has said he refuses to blame actor Alec Baldwin for the death of his 42-year-old daughter, who was fatally shot on the set of Rust.
Speaking with the Sun On Sunday, Anatoly Androsovych said: “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief, but I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”
He added of his grandson: “The little boy has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother”.
Mr Androsovych added that her husband Matt Hutchins, a corporate lawyer in Latham & Watkins’ Los Angeles office, “will decide if legal action is going to be taken.”
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was hired to work as the armourer on the set of Rust.
The Daily Beast reported on Saturday that Ms Gutierrez-Reed was also the armourer on another film set where a firearms mishap shut down production. During work on the upcoming Nicholas Cage film The Old Way, the woman allegedly gave a gun to an 11-year-old actor without properly inspecting it for safety.
Second vigil for Halyna Hutchins set for Burbank
Following a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Saturday, a second vigil will be taking place in Burbank, Los Angeles, with many more cinema workers set to attend.
The vigil, which has also been organised by IATSE, the film and theatre workers union, saw many call for greater safety and better working conditions.
Another production pulls live guns after Hutchins’ death
Amazon series The Boys will no longer use guns with blanks on set following the accident that killed Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer for the film Rust.
As Jacob Stolworthy writes, the incident has caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film and TV sets.
Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural and developed The Boys for Amazon Prime Video, pledged to ban guns from the sets of his TV shows in the wake of Ms Hutchins’ death. Instead, Kripke said that flashes, depicting shots, will be added in after filming takes place.
“Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare,” he wrote. “Sending love to Halyna Hutchins’ family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of Rust. I’m so sorry.”
Baldwin ‘canceling other projects’ in wake of fatal set shooting, People magazine reports
Alec Baldwin – who co-wrote, produces and stars in Rust – is reportedly “canceling other projects” in the wake of an apparent accidental on-set shooting that left director of photography Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured, an anonymous source tells People magazine.
He is reportedly taking “some time to himself and re-center himself” after he was “absolutely inconsolable for hours” following the shooting, the magazine reported, citing an anonymous source.
Witnesses say they complained previously about assistant director’s unsafe practices
The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a loaded prop gun is an industry veteran who’d been the subject of safety complaints for at least two years, according to former on-set coworkers.
Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, told CNN that she’d worked with Mr Halls in 2019 and found that he failed to both hold safety meetings and consistently follow protocol when it came to announcing the presence of firearms on set.
“The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon’s presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce the situation each day,” Ms Goll said in a statement to CNN.
Donald Trump Jr ridicules Alec Baldwin
The eldest son of former US president Donald Trump appeared to ridicule actor Alec Baldwin following the misfiring that killed Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer on the set of Rust.
Mr Trump posted a photo of the actor – who famously spoofed his father, America’s 45th president, on Saturday Night Live – that was captioned: ‘That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has...’
As Sheila Flynn writes, the memes came as many were mourning for Ms Hutchins:
Production company to conduct internal probe
The company producing Rust will reportedly begin an internal investigation into what unfolded on Thursday, when an assistant director handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded firearm that was misfired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
According to a report in Deadline, Rust Movie Productions LLC said it would conduct an internal probe into what wrong along with that by New Mexico authorities.
The statement, however, appeared to disagree with reports that crew members raised complaints about working conditions and safety in the days and hours before Ms Hutchins’ death.
“The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company,” said the statement.
“Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down.”
“We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.”