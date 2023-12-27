Hannah Waddingham says she has ‘no time’ for Tom Cruise critics

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hannah Waddingham has called out those who criticise Tom Cruise, saying she has “no time” for it.

The Ted Lasso star has been filming scenes alongside the controversial Hollywood star for the concluding instalment of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which is set to be released in 2025.

Waddingham appeared on the festive special of ITV series James Martin’s Saturday Morning on Christmas Day, when the subject of Cruise came up.

The actor and musical theatre star, who appears in her own Christmas variety show on Apple TV+, had nothing but kind words for the actor, whose hit films include Minority Report and Top Gun: Maverick.

After recalling how she spent “five intense days” with Cruise on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier, Waddingham told TV chef Martin: “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.”

She continued: “He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

While Cruise remains one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, he is also known for his outlandish off-screen behaviour and is often the subject of intense media speculation. In 2005, he made headlines after jumping on the sofa during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s chat show to declare his love for then girlfriend Katie Holmes and, that same year, quarrelled with Matt Lauer about the practice of psychiatry, which he called a “pseudo-science”.

Most of Cruise’s controversy, though, surrounds his association with the Church of Scientology. In 2008, a leaked promotional video showed the actor discussing the benefits of the controversial religion, which bewildered his fans.

At the Golden Globes in January 2023, Cruise was roasted by host Jerrod Carmichael, who made reference to Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige who has not been seen in public since 2007.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” the comedian said, adding: “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Tom Cruise is one of hollywood’s most bankable – and controversial – stars (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

The Church denied the accusations in response, which echoed earlier denials that Miscavige’s wife is missing. Last year, the LAPD issued a statement confirming that officers had personally made contact with Shelly in 2014, and they had subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.

An attorney representing the Church of Scientology said in 2018 the claims were “appalling”, adding: “Mrs Miscavige is not missing.”

Earlier this year, Judd Apatow also took aim at Cruise’s links to Scientology in a series of jokes while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards.

He quipped that, “every time he does” a high-octane stunt for a new Mission: Impossible film, “it feels like an ad for Scientology”

The eighth Mission: Impossible film, also starring Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, will be released in July 2025.