Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has been released, and fans have been left stunned by the range of star-studded cameos teased in the clip.

In a serious moment alongside super spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), Severance actor Tramell Tillman, best known for playing the evil severed floor manager Mr Milchick in the Apple TV+ series, makes an appearance. Meanwhile, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham also makes a brief cameo.

While little context was given about how much screentime the actors will receive in the film, Mission: Impossible fans have been praising their casting, especially the inclusion of Severance’s Tillman, who had a starring role in the buzzy season finale that aired last month.

“‘Is that you, Mr. Milchick?” one fan wrote in shock on X/Twitter.

Another person added: “I GASPED MR. MILCHICK WHAT R U DOING THERE.”

“I couldn’t have been more pumped for this anyway, but then they tease Tramell Tillman, Hannah Waddingham, and Nick Offerman in the final trailer just for good measure. LFGOOOOOOOOOOO,” said another.

In the new trailer, which was first premiered at Comic Con, Cruise performs an astonishing stunt in which he dangles from a moving plane and a breakneck shot of him jumping into the sea.

The forthcoming instalment was originally billed as “Part Two” to 2023’s Mission: Impossible –Dead Reckoning. Unveiling the film’s new title, along with a teaser trailer on social media last year, Cruise wrote: “Every choice has led to this.”

open image in gallery Tramell Tillman and Hannah Waddingham in the trailer for ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ ( Paramount Pictures )

Despite the finality hinted at in both the title and the trailer, Cruise is yet to confirm whether this film will actually be his last outing as Ethan Hunt.

Cruise was quizzed on the future of the franchise in an interview with Empire, but reportedly laughed and said: “You gotta see the movie.”

The 62-year-old added: “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment because it really is something that you have to experience.” He also described the movie as “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ ( Paramount Pictures )

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has made the last three Mission: Impossible films, was a little more open as to what fans can expect. “It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc,” he said. “I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate.”

The sequel is scheduled for release on 23 May and, with an estimated budget of $400m (£320m), will be one of the most expensive films ever made for the franchise.

Speaking to the Guardian, Cruise’s co-star, Hayley Atwell, was asked to confirm if the movie will be the last in the franchise. She commented: “I mean, look, they called it The Final Reckoning.

“On the other hand, ‘Tom Cruise’ and ‘final’ are oxymorons, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes, ‘Wait, maybe…’ Although he has so many things that he is working on, so I can’t see how another Mission would fit into that.”