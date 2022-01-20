German film star Hardy Kruger has died suddenly at the age of 93.

The actor was known for his role in adventure movies including A Bridge Too Far and The Wild Geese.

Kruger’s death was confirmed by the actor’s Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, who announced today that Kruger died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Wednesday (19 January) at his home in California.

Considered one of the biggest German actors of post-war cinema, Kruger featured in a number of note-worthy English-language projects, including the 1957 movie The One That Got Away. The film saw Kruger portray a German fighter pilot who attempts to escape Allied captivity.

Kruger’s acting agency said in a statement: “His warmth of heart, joie de vivre, and his unshakable sense of justice will make him unforgettable.”

More to follow...