Indiana Jones fans have shared their excitement after new pictures emerged of Harrison Ford shooting the fifth film in costume.

Thirteen years after the actor last played the adventurous archeologist, Ford, 78, will star opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in the untitled fifth Indy film.

Production began in Yorkshire last week, with new photos shared on social media showing the Star Wars actor donning his trademark brown jacket and matching hat on set.

While many fans continued to share their scepticism over the actor’s ability to play the role in his late seventies, they near-unanimously said that Ford in his full get-up was a “sight for sore eyes”.

“Regardless of how old he is and how good/bad the movie ends up being, seeing Harrison Ford in full Indie costume will never fail to make me smile,” wrote one person.

“First pictures of Harrison Ford on set for Indy 5. Even if this films s***e or not, what a badass he looks at 79 years of age. Love the guy,” one fan wrote.

Another tweet read: “The last Indiana Jones film was the single most disappointing film I’ve ever seen. I don’t care. This photo makes me very happy. It’s shooting! One more adventure!”

“Seeing Harrison Ford back in costume as Indy unlocks a hidden reservoir of joy reserved just for this rare occurrence and I’d be lying if I wasn’t ecstatic,” one fan wrote. “If [director James] Mangold does for Indy what he did for LOGAN, this can be a truly special ending for one of our great cinematic treasures.”

Another Twitter user added: “I’ll always show up for Harrison Ford as Indy, I don’t care about the mileage. He’s still got it.”

One Twitter user who passed by the set shared a photo of Ford, writing: “Look who walked right past us in Grosmont today… our son asked him if he was Indiana Jones and he tipped his hat and said no, he was just the stunt double.”

Another interesting set of photos appeared to show a stuntman riding a motorbike while wearing a rubberised mask of a young Ford’s face.

The fifth Indiana Jones film will be released on 28 July 2022.