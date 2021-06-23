Harrison Ford injured while rehearsing Indiana Jones 5 fight scene

Harrison Ford has been injured while rehearsing a fight scene in Indiana Jones 5, according to reports.

Sources told Deadline that the extent of his injury is not immediately clear, but it involves his shoulder.

Director James Mangold will continue to shoot the film around Ford while the 78-year-old’s treatment is evaluated.

Disney has set the action adventure film for a 29 July, 2022 release date.

In a statement, Disney said: “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

This is not the first time Ford has sustained an injury related to a film role. His leg was broken by a hydraulic door in a freak accident on the set of the Millennium Falcon spaceship when he was playing Han Solo in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Jones has been filming the fifth Indiana Jones movie at several locations in the north of England and, earlier this month, North Shields residents had quite the shock when the star turned up at a popular local restaurant.

The Lycra-clad actor was seen going on a bike ride and then having lunch at The Ship’s Cat, where he ate mussels and seabass.

Connor Graham, the general manager, told The Times the actor was “definitely the kind of client we want”.

“Everyone was a bit star-struck,” he added. “He was really nice to all the staff, down to earth and friendly. But we didn’t want to interrupt him when he was just having a meal. I couldn’t think of anything worse than being mobbed wherever you went.”

Thirteen years after the actor last played the adventurous archeologist, Ford will star opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in the untitled fifth film.