‘Everyone was a bit star-struck’: Harrison Ford turns up at North Shields restaurant for lunch

North Shields residents had quite the shock on Tuesday morning (8 June), when Harrison Ford turned up at a popular local restaurant.

The beloved actor is filming the fifth Indiana Jones movie at several locations in the north of England.

On Tuesday, the Lycra-clad star was seen on going on a bike ride and then having lunch at The Ship’s Cat, where he ate mussels and seabass.

Connor Graham, the general manager, told The Times the actor was “definitely the kind of client we want”.

“Everyone was a bit star-struck,” he added. “He was really nice to all the staff, down to earth and friendly. But we didn’t want to interrupt him when he was just having a meal. I couldn’t think of anything worse than being mobbed wherever you went.”

Alex Liddell, who works nearby, also told the publication it was “really bizarre” to see the actor turning up.

“You do not expect to see a Hollywood star at the fish quay in North Shields,” she said. “It was really quite exciting. He looked like he was enjoying himself but I don’t think he wanted any attention.”

Thirteen years after the actor last played the adventurous archeologist, Ford, 78, will star opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in the untitled fifth film.

Indiana Jones fans recently shared their excitement after new pictures emerged of Ford shooting the movie in costume.

The film will be released on 28 July 2022.