Harrison Ford fans in hysterics over actor’s confused reaction to MCU question

Harrison Ford sent fans into hysterics with a characteristically blunt response to a question about his Marvel character.

The actor will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts.

During a video interview with ComicBook.com to promote his latest project Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford was asked about Red Hulk – the superpowered alter-ego of Ross, as seen in the original Marvel comics.

“The eagle-eyed viewers noticed you were wearing ripped pants,” said the interviewer. “Might we be seeing a Mr Ford as the Red Hulk?”

Ford looks completely nonplussed by the question, and responds, “What is the Red Hulk?”

A clip of the moment has gone viral on social media, with fans taking delight in Ford’s demeanour.

“I love it when Harrison Ford plays dumb for the media,” one person wrote.

“That is the most Harrison Ford response I have ever heard and I love it,” wrote another, alongside several “crying laughing” emojis.

“Certified Ford moment,” someone else wrote, while another person joked: “He’s so real for this.”

Others, however, speculated that the reaction was in fact a ruse, and that Ford was simply being taciturn as a way of avoiding spoilers.

Harrison Ford pictured at Cannes 2023 (Getty Images)

“The realist in me says this a NDA thing, but I want to believe he is genuinely asking,” one person wrote.

“He’s lying,” another person claimed.

In the past, Marvel Studios has attempted to stop actors from leaking future twists and plot details.

In March, it was reported that the company was honing in on the source of an infamous leak for the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and was planning to pursue legal action over it.

Iman Villani, the star of the Disney+ series Ms Marvel, claimed that Marvel had disseminated fake leaks on social media in an effort to throw fans off the scent of the real details.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out in cinemas on 28 June.