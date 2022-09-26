Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Eddie Izzard says Alan Rickman told her huge Harry Potter twist over dinner

Izzard and Rickman met shortly after publication of ‘Half-Blood Prince’

Louis Chilton
Monday 26 September 2022 09:36
Comments
Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince: Official trailer

Eddie Izzard has revealed that the late Alan Rickman spoilt one of Harry Potter’s biggest twists over a dinner.

Rickman played Severus Snape in the hit film adaptations of JK Rowling’s wizard-themed children’s books.

Comedian and activist Izzard reflected on her interactions with Rickman for a recent feature in The Guardian.

According to Izzard, she went out to dinner with Rickman in New York while she was there performing in a play.

“Alan had started playing Professor Snape from the Harry Potter films,” Izzard recalled. “He portrayed him with an intense and brittle spirit. I asked if Snape continued in future stories.

Recommended

“‘Well’, he said, ‘the latest book has just come out, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’. Then he quietly added: “And I – I am the Half-Blood Prince!”

While Izzard claims that the meeting took place in 2003, Half-Blood Prince wasn’t in fact published until 2005.

Elsewhere, Izzard also praised Rickman’s character, sharing that he had recommended her for a role opposite Lindsay Duncan in a play by David Mamet.

“It was a wonderful thing for him to do and Lindsay was a fabulous actor to be working with,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in