Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Potter is dominating the Netflix charts less than a week after the franchise was added to the streaming service.

From 17 May, all eight films in the series became available to stream on Netflix UK and Netflix Ireland for the first time.

The development provided fans of the wizarding world with one place to stream the films. In the US, the films are available to watch on the streaming platform Max.

Netflix users wasted no time in watching the Harry Potter films in their new home, with each film rapidly finding its way into the streaming service’s most-watched charts.

As of writing (23 May), all eight films are in Netflix’s top 10.

Unsurprisingly, fans are re-watching the films in order, meaning Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is in first place. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 10th place.

The Harry Potter films are some of the most successful franchise movies in British cinema. Upon the final instalment’s release in 2011, it broke UK box office records after making £23m in its first weekend.

Harry Potter is dominating the Netflix charts (Netflix)

The release of the first film in 2001 instantly catapulted its young cast, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), to global fame.

Last year, the three actors joined their other castmates for a televised special: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Series author Rowling did not appear, claiming in August that she simply chose not to take part, rather than it being a snub on the organisers’ part due to her controversial views on transgender rights.