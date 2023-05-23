Phillip Schofield – live: Piers Morgan responds to rumour he could join Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby is taking a break after former co-star Phillip Schofield quit ITV show with ‘immediate effect’
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary delivered a bizarre and somewhat muted tribute to ex-This Morning host Phillip Schofield as they stepped in as temporary replacements on the ITV show.
The duo, who typically present This Morning together on Fridays, appeared on the breakfast show with grim expressions, before opening with a moment dedicated to Schofield.
“We all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had,” Hammond said, while a montage of pictures showing Schofield alone, rather than with his longtime co-host Holly Willoughby, played on screen.
The 61-year-old presenter’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between him and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.
This Morning pays tribute to Phillip Schofield
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary led a tribute to former This Morning host Phillip Schofield on Monday’s episode (22 May).
Acknowledging his decision to quit the show, Hammond said: “We can’t start without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield.
“The show, everyone on and off-screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.
“Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. And we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”
O’Leary then clarified that Willoughby, who most frequently hosted with Schofield, was currently on a break ahead of the school half-term and would return to the show on Monday 5 June.
More below.
This Morning’s Holly Willoughby conspicuously absent from Phillip Schofield tribute
Stand-in ‘This Morning’ hosts acknowledged Schofield’s shock departure over the weekend
Watch: Former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes says Phillip Schofield 'was sacked'
Holly Willoughby was conspiciously absent from images of her former co-host Phillip Schofield that were shown during a tribute on today’s (Monday 22 May) episode of This Morning.
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary led the tribute to Schofield on the first episode of the ITV show since his shock resignation.
(O’Leary clarified that Willoughby, who most frequently hosted with Schofield, was currently on a break ahead of the school half-term and would return to the show on Monday 5 June.)
Piers Morgan responds to rumours he could replace Phillip Schofield
Piers Morgan is among the stars rumoured to possibly replace Schofield on This Morning.
The former Good Morning Britain presenter, however, was quick to rebuff the speculation on social media.
Phil’s final sign-off from ‘This Morning', in case anyone was curious...
What did Holly Willoughby say about Phillip Schofield’s departure?
In his exit statement, Schofield said he had decided to step down from the show as “ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love”.
Willouhgby “thanked” Schofield “for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour”, adding: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”
“Unlike many celebrity falls from grace, Schofield’s has been much slower, and much less certain,” writes Clare Morrison for The Independent.
“It almost feels overzealous to even call it a fall from grace; his is more of a tarnished reputation that, despite the best polish, has some spotting and staining that may be irreparable. It’s honestly still too early to tell,”
Holly Willoughby ‘gave ultimatum’ before Phillip Schofield quit This Morning
As rumours swirl around the reason why Schofield has exited This Morning, a broadcasting executive appears to have shed some light on the matter.
“Holly made it clear it was her or Phil but he refused to go until he was given something else concrete that he could announce,” a broadcasting executive told The Times.
Who will replace Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning’?
Dermot O’Leary, who hosts This Morning on Fridays with Alison Hammond, is currently the favourite to be Willoughby’s new sidekick, with odds at 4/5.
Singer and regular This Morning stand-in Rochelle Humes and comedian Joel Dommett are outside favourites to replace Schofield at 6/1 and 8/1, respectively.
Ulrika Jonsson chimes in on ‘war of the egos'
Ulrika Jonsson is one of many TV personalities to have commented on the “feud” between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
Prior to ITV’s announcement that Schofield is stepping down from This Morning, Jonsson spoke about the rumoured tensions between “the king and queen of daytime TV”.
