Rupert Grint has revealed that he could be tempted to reprise his Harry Potter role of Ron Weasley – but only on one condition.

The actor played Harry’s ginger-haired friend in all eight films of the popular fantasy franchise, ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011.

Though the world of Harry Potter has continued to be explored in the Fantastic Beasts films, some Potter fans have still held out hope that the stories of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron, and Hermione (Emma Watson) could be revisited at some point down the line.

Last year, reports claimed that a Harry Potter TV series was in the early stages of development at HBO Max, although this has since been denied by Warner Bros and the streaming service.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier today (20 January) about the possibility of reprising the role of Ron, Grint said: “I can’t really think of a reason not to. I love that character, I love that world. It’s a huge part of my life.

“I feel this kind of ownership of Ron in a weird way.”

However, he revealed that he would only be interested in returning to the franchise if Radcliffe and Watson were to join him.

The three actors recently featured as part of a 20th anniversary reunion special, which aired on HBO Max (and Sky in the UK).

Grint recently reunited with his Harry Potter co-stars for ‘Return to Hogwarts' (HBO Max)

In the special, Radcliffe revealed a flirty note that he wrote to an older cast member on the last day of filming, while Watson detailed the moment she “fell in love” with co-star Tom Felton on set.

Radcliffe also described “trying to be cool” to impress Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes revealed what lead him to accept the role of the villainous Lord Voldemort.

Contrary to early reports, controversial Harry Potter author JK Rowling did in fact feature in the special. Rowling’s involvement had been thrown into doubt following a backlash over comments she has made about transgender people.

The cast also discussed a time when Emma Watson almost quit the franchise. The special closed with a tribute to the late Alan Rickman, a moment which moved Harry Potter fans to tears.

You can read The Independent’s review of Return to Hogwarts here.