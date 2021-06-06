Harry Potter actor Tom Felton clears up Emma Watson romance speculation

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton has addressed fan speculation of a romance with Emma Watson.

The pair co-starred in the Harry Potter films, with Felton playing Draco Malfoy and Watson bringing life to Hermione Grainger.

While the pair have remained friends since the film series came to an end in 2011, fans have long speculated that they spent some of that time dating.

Felton was directly asked about the possible romance by Entertainment Tonight. He responded by remaining silent and raising his eyebrows. The interviewer’s excited response then prompted nervous laughter from the actor, who cleared up the confusion.

“I thought my silence would speak volumes,” Felton said, adding: “We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her. Hopefully she returns the compliment.”

He continued: “As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing.

Tom Felton addresses speculation of romance with Emma Watson (Entertainment Tonight)

“I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You’re going to get me teary now, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence on the world.”

Watson is dating Leo Robinton, and recently hit out at media reports about her private life.

The Little Women actor shared a statement on Twitter, writing: “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”