Harry Styles has admitted that he auditioned for the title role in the upcoming Elvis biopic.

The singer is set to release his third solo album, Harry’s House, on Friday (20 May).

As well as his focus on music, the former One Direction star has also built a significant acting career, with films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman scheduled to premiere later this year.

In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (18 May), the “As It Was” singer revealed to the radio DJ that he’d also tried out to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming film, which is released 24 June.

“Elvis was probably the first person I knew besides my family when I was a kid,” he explained.

“For that reason, there was something incredibly sacred surrounding him, so I thought I should try to get the part.”

Though Styles admitted that he was very “intrigued” by the role, the job was ultimately given to Austin Butler – a choice that Styles is at peace with.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis’ (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

“I feel like if a director feels like I’m not the best person for the role then it’s better for them and it’s better for me,” he reasoned.

“If they think the movie’s going to be better with someone else then I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to be the not-as-good version.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Styles debunked a rumour about Taylor Swift inspiring his new song, “Daylight”.

The track, about unrequited love, shares its title with a Swift song from her 2019 album, Lover. From this, some have concluded that the song is linked to the “Cardigan” singer, who he dated from 2012 to 2013.

“You’re smiling,” Stern said to Styles, while discussing the Swift theory.

Yet, the singer was quick to clarify that the rumour was untrue.

“You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not,” he replied. “We will always wonder.”

You can read The Independent’s review of Harry’s House here.