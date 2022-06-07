Harvey Weinstein sues car manufacturer Chrysler over 2019 crash that left him using walker

Weinstein used a walker during his 2020 sexual assault trial, in which he was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 07 June 2022 18:14
Harvey Weinstein arrives in court for hearing

Harvey Weinstein is suing car manufacturer Chrysler over a 2019 crash.

The disgraced film producer is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence following his February 2020 jury conviction for sexual assault and rape.

This week, Weinstein filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – now owned by Stellantis – over a 2019 crash in which he flipped a Jeep Wrangler while trying to avoid hitting a deer.

The complaint, which was filed at a state court in Manhattan, alleges that it was non-functioning breaks which caused the car to flip over.

Weinstein, 70 said the company had given him an “unreasonably dangerous” vehicle in exchange for product placement in one of his films.

Recommended

He claims that the accident left him “catastrophically injured and rendered paralysed” with “significant and continuing conscious pain and suffering” from what his lawyer called “severe spine and back injuries”.

The Independent has contacted Stellantis for comment.

Weinstein used a walker while appearing in court during his 2020 sexual assault trial

(AFP via Getty Images)

During his trial, Weinstein was seen arriving at court while using a walker after having back surgery.

Last week, Weinstein’s conviction on rape and assault charges was upheld by a New York appeals court.

A five-judge panel unanimously found that a judge in the lower court did not prejudice the trial in favour of the prosecution during the landmark proceedings precipitated by the #MeToo movement. Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sexual encounters.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in