Harvey Weinstein and Georgia Chapman’s divorce has been finalised

Harvey Weinstein’s divorce from Georgina Chapman has been finalised.

The disgraced former film producer is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape last year, three years after more than 80 women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Actor and fashion designer Chapman filed for divorce in October 2017 after the allegations against her husband came to light. The pair had been married for 10 years.

A settlement was reached in January 2018 regarding the splitting of property and custody of their two children.

However, court records obtained by TMZ show that the divorce was only officially signed off by a judge last week.

It comes as a judge ruled earlier this month that Weinstein can be extradited to California to face fresh charges after months of delays. He is currently being held at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York.

However, Weinstein’s lawyers have also stated that the recent clearing of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has “reaffirmed our confidence” that it will lead to the producer’s conviction being overturned.

