Harvey Weinstein set to be extradited to LA over 11 more sex crime charges: ‘He has 30 days’

Harvey Weinstein is set to be extradited to Los Angeles within 30 days to face further charges of rape and sexual assault.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Buffalo, New York, appeared before a judge on Friday morning (30 April) in a virtual hearing. Erie County Judge Kenneth Case indicated Weinstein would be sent to Los Angeles come 30 May.

The only way Weinstein will avoid extradition is if New York Governor Andrew Cuomo intervenes or if Weinstein’s attorneys successfully contest the arrest.

“We don't need to come back,” the judge reportedly said during Friday's hearing. “He has 30 days to contest the arrest or have the governor disapprove of the transfer.”

Weinstein's attorney Norman Effman told the judge that he would file paperwork within the that time period, a move that would potentially require another court appearance to discuss the extradition.

“I can tell you I intend to file and I will do it as quickly as possible,” Effman reportedly said.

According to The Los Angeles Times, in Los Angeles Weinstein faces four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by force connected to the alleged assaults of five women from 2004 to 2013.

Earlier in April, Effman said his client did not want to be extradited yet due to his health issues needing medical attention. He is “scheduled for some dental procedures to save his teeth – he’s lost, I believe, four at this point,” he said.

Weinstein was found guilty in February 2020 of third-degree rape and of a criminal sexual act. He was sentenced the following month to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein’s legal team signalled its intention to appeal shortly after the verdict became known in February. Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno told the press at the time that his legal team would “absolutely be appealing”, adding that “the fight is not over”.

The former film producer has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.