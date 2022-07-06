Heroes star Hayden Panettiere says she was given drugs ahead of red carpet appearances aged 15

Actor said ‘happy pills’ were to ‘make me peppy during interviews’

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 06 July 2022 16:51
Hayden Panettiere in Scream 4

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about being given “happy pills” when she was 15, before red carpet interviews.

The actor, now 32, became a child star at 11 years old with her roles in soap operas and the 2000 sports classic Remember the Titans.

Speaking in a new interview with People about her history of addiction to opioids and alcohol, she said she was 15 years old when she was first offered drugs by someone on her team.

“They were to make me peppy during interviews,” Panettiere said.

“I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

Recommended

Soon after, at 16, she would go on to land the role of Claire Bennet in the sci-fi series Heroes.

“My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working,” she admitted.

Hayden Panettiere and Emma Roberts in ‘Scream 4'

(Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, her alcohol consumption and occasional opioid usage were increasing.

“But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

In 2014, Panettiere gave birth to her child Kaya, who she shares with her ex, Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

While she didn’t drink during her pregnancy, she said began again afterwards, sneaking away to drink.

“He didn’t want to be around me,” she said of Klitschko at the time.

“I didn’t want to be around me. But with the opiates and alcohol I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment. Then I’d feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction.”

Recommended

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in