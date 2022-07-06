Hayden Panettiere has opened up about being given “happy pills” when she was 15, before red carpet interviews.

The actor, now 32, became a child star at 11 years old with her roles in soap operas and the 2000 sports classic Remember the Titans.

Speaking in a new interview with People about her history of addiction to opioids and alcohol, she said she was 15 years old when she was first offered drugs by someone on her team.

“They were to make me peppy during interviews,” Panettiere said.

“I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

Soon after, at 16, she would go on to land the role of Claire Bennet in the sci-fi series Heroes.

“My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working,” she admitted.

Hayden Panettiere and Emma Roberts in ‘Scream 4' (Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, her alcohol consumption and occasional opioid usage were increasing.

“But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

In 2014, Panettiere gave birth to her child Kaya, who she shares with her ex, Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

While she didn’t drink during her pregnancy, she said began again afterwards, sneaking away to drink.

“He didn’t want to be around me,” she said of Klitschko at the time.

“I didn’t want to be around me. But with the opiates and alcohol I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment. Then I’d feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.