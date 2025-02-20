Henry Cavill linked to new MCU superhero role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Superman actor Henry Cavill is being rumoured for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a potential part in an upcoming TV series.

The 41-year-old was unceremoniously dropped from Warner Bros and DC in December 2022, stating that it was “not the easiest news” to share with his fans having only just reprised the role in Black Adam.

David Corenswet will now play Superman as James Gunn looks to revamp DC Studios’ output, having seen success with 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Cavill, though, could find himself back in the superhero realmif the Hollywood gossip mill is anything to go by.

In December 2024, Deadline reported that Former Criminal Minds producer Ed Bernero had come on board as writer and showrunner for a forthcoming Nova series.

It’s being claimed by @MyTimeToShineH that Marvel is attempting to bring in Cavill for this series, potentially to play the lead character Richard Rider.

Rider first appeared in Marvel Comics as Nova in 1976 as part of the Nova Corps, an intergalactic police force with superhuman abilities such as flight and incredible strength.

The Nova Corp has previously featured in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It was also hinted that Thanos may have wiped out a considerable number of the Nova Corp in Avengers: Infinity War.

Henry Cavill as Superman ( DC )

It remains to be seen whether Cavill will actually join the MCU in any major capacity. The British star did make a brief cameo as an alternative Wolverine in 2024’s smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the meantime, Cavill is working on a Warhammer 40,000 television show after Games Workshop finalised a deal with Amazon. The Mission Impossible: Fallout star has been linked to a Warhammer television series since 2022, when an agreement between Amazon and the game’s creators, Games Workshop, was first reported.

Cavill is a huge fan of the tabletop strategy game where players buy, build, paint and then play against others in fantasy warfare battles involving armies of humans, aliens and other supernatural beasts.

It was reported by Deadline in December, that the series will now go ahead and is in development, with a showrunner being searched for. The TV show is said to be the first step in a wider Warhammer cinematic universe.