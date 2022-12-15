Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Henry Cavill’s fans are urging the actor to return to The Witcher after being dropped as Superman.

The actor announced on Thursday (15 December) that he will not be returning as the Man of Steel despite reprising the DC role in October.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he wrote on Instagram, adding: “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

However, many are now highlighting the fact that Cavill quit Netflix series The Witcher just a few months ago, seemingly because he had been asked to return as Superman.

With the news of Cavill leaving the Superman franchise coming so shortly after his departure from The Witcher, his fans were not happy.

One tweeted: “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait…so you mean to tell me that Geralt got recast cuz Henry Cavill [sic] is doing Superman ONLY TO TELL ME HE’S NOT COMING BACK AS SUPERMAN EITHER???? WTF.”

“Henry Cavill went from playing both Superman and Geralt to now not playing either, moving forward in the span of 1 month. Tough times,” another said.

A third expressed their sympathy for Cavill, tweeting: “I feel legitimately terrible for Henry Cavill.

“The dude leaves The Witcher after they butcher the source material, DC tells him he’s finally back as Superman after YEARS of wanting to come back. Then gets this news a few months later. Just awful,” they continued.

“Henry Cavill left The Witcher for nothing,” one of the show’s fan summarised.

Cavill has been replaced in the series by Liam Hemsworth.