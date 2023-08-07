Shia LaBeouf makes rare public appearance to join Holes cast for 20-year reunion

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holes star Khleo Thomas put on a cast reunion to celebrate the film’s 20-year anniversary.

The 2003 neo-Western comedy-drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name starred Shia LaBeouf, who made an appearance at the reunion, as a child who is wrongly sent to a juvenile detention camp.

Thomas played deuteragonist Zero, a silent child who was abandoned at a young age.

The actor documented the reunion, featuring a special screening for fans of the film, held at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles in a YouTube video shared 1 August.

LaBeouf, Jon Voight (Mr Sir), Byron Cotton (Armpit) and Miguel Castro (Magnet), plus director Andrew Davis and author/screenwriter Louis Sachar were among those to attend the event.

The video shows LaBeouf and Thomas embracing as the “Transformers” star enquires about how life has been.

Thomas, 34, made a number of TV appearances following his role in Holes including ER, The Bernie Mac Show, House, Sons of Anarchy and Bones. He now runs a popular Twitch streaming channel where fans watch him play video games.

“I was a huge gamer, always,” he tells LaBeouf, 37, in the video. “I just invested into my own equipment and just made me, brother,” he added.

It’s a rare public appearance for LaBeouf who is currently fighting a legal battle over allegations of abuse made against him by his former partner, the musician known as FKA Twigs.

Though he denied each of the allegations, LaBeouf admitted to being aggressive and mentioned his alcohol addiction, stating: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.”

You can read a full breakdown of LaBeouf’s career and controversies here.

In an interview earlier this year, director Abel Ferrara announced that his Padre Pio star LaBeouf was writing a movie about Auschwitz.

Ferrara’s film marked LaBeouf’s first film appearance since the actor took an acting hiatus following the 2020 abuse allegations.

“He’s doing real good, man. He’s doing real good,” the director told The Film Stage. “He went off and he did a Coppola movie [Megalopolis]. So that was, there was one of those films, right? I mean, Padre Pio was 15 days or 20 days and he was in for four so he wasn’t there a long time. But anyway, it was good and he’s working.”