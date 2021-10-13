Macaulay Culkin has responded after the trailer for the controversial Home Alone remake was released.

On Tuesday (12 October), a trailer dropped for Home Sweet Home Alone, a rebooted version of the 1990 Christmas film starring JoJo Rabbit’s Archie Yates as a young boy who is accidentally left on his own during the festive period.

Viewers were left unimpressed by the preview, with many questioning why the hugely popular film was being remade and saying that they would only accept Culkin’s Kevin McCallister as canon.

In response, the actor – who rarely posts on social media – broke his two month Twitter silence after the trailer was released.

“Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot,” he wrote.

“I wish all involved the best of luck though.”

Home Sweet Home Alone co-stars Irish comedian Aisling Bea, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Ellie Kemper, comedian Rob Delaney and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

Many viewers questioned how the trailer managed to make the film look so “dire”, despite featuring a stellar cast of comedy talent.

Home Sweet Home Alone will be released on Disney Plus on 12 November.