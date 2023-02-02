Kate Hudson speaks out on fan hopes for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson has shared her thoughts on whether there will eventually be a follow-up film to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

The 2003 romcom stars Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as lovebirds who enter a relationship under false pretences.

Andie (Hudson) is a journalist writing an article on making a romantic interest disappear, while advertising executive Ben (McConaughey) dates her in order to help land a diamond campaign at work. However, sparks fly despite their professional agendas.

The Donald Petrie-directed film eventually made more than $105m (£85.8m) at the US box office and has since become a favourite of the romantic comedy genre.

To celebrate 20 years since its cinematic release, Hudson and some other cast and crew members gathered for a Vanity Fair feature to look back at its impact.

Despite fans being keen for them to pick up the story again, there are no plans for a second film, according to Hudson.

“People always ask us [about a sequel] but there’s nothing in the works,” she explained. “I love working with Matthew, so I’m sure at some point we’ll work together again.

“My hope is that [Andie and Ben] are happy, they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing Bull**** with his parents. If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere.”

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson (Paramount Pictures)

If a second film was ever on the cards, director Petrie believes that the return of its two lead stars would be crucial to its success.

“I don’t know how you would do it, frankly,” he explained. “I don’t think it would be the same without Kate and Matthew in it. I know that the ladies who wrote the original book have written these stick-figure how-to books.

“But it’s beyond me. It would have to be a writer coming in with an amazing pitch of how they’re going to sequel-ize this.”