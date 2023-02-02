Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Simon King has shared an update weeks after the announcement of ”sad” Hairy Bikers news.

Fans of Simon “Si” King and Dave Myers were left disappointed when the pair revealed that their most recent series, Hairy Bikers Go Local, was over.

A week after the conclusion, when viewers questioned why the show wasn’t on BBC schedules, they wrote on social media: “Sadly, the series has come to an end.”

They said of the series, which saw them travel across the country to help out local eateries: “We hope you enjoyed the journey we went through with each episode, we look forward to seeing you on your telly sometimes soon.”

While the pair’s next TV outing is yet to be announced, chef King has revealed he will return for a solo venture at Tom Kerridge’s festival Pub in the Park later this year.

“EXCITING NEWS,” King wrote on the official Hairy Bikers Instagram page. “I’m heading to@pubintheparkLeamington Spa and Tunbridge Wells in July, then Chiswick in September.

“Find me at the Saturday sessions at these locations! See you there?”

The TV personality then pointed his followers to the the Pub in the Park website in order to “sign up for early pre-sale access on Friday (3 February).

Fans expressed excitement about the opportunity to see King, and also pleaded with the Hairy Bikers to make a return to TV screens too.

Hairy Bikers’ Simon ‘Si’ King is returning in a solo capacity (Instagram)

The latest Hairy Bikers series was recorded before Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer. The chef recently said he is “learning to live” with the disease after revealing his diagnosis in 2022.

In September, the TV personality and chef said that he “misses” his famous beard after losing it while undergoing chemotherapy.

Earlier this month, he said he is “kinda doing alright”, telling BBC Breakfast he has had to take a break from filming, but that he is “learning to live” with it.