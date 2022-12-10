Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dave Myers has made his first public appearance since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, and said he is “over the moon”.

The Hairy Bikers duo turned up on BBC’sSaturday Kitchen today (10 December).

Host Matt Tebutt welcomed him on the show and said: “We’re very honoured, this is your first time out.”

Myers replied: “I’m over the moon, I’m still breathing.”

He added: “It’s lovely to be back. It’s been a rough year, Matt, I can’t pretend otherwise. There were some times that I didn’t think I’d be here for Christmas.”

He thanked his doctors and nurses in Birmingham who helped in his recovery and rehabilitation staff who “got me walking again”.

Giving a special shoutout to a member of staff named Nurse Marion, Myers added: “[Nurse Marion], who brings me, before me chemo, cake and she makes the best banana bread ever.”

Myers also thanked his fellow Hairy Biker Si King for “looking after me [and] filling my freezer with dumplings”.

Fans took to social media to congratulate Myers on his recovery and praise his comeback on TV.

“Fabulous today and marvellous to see Dave Myers looking so well,” one person tweeted.

Another said they “shed so many tears happiness seeing Si and Dave together”, while a third said: “Wonderful to see the Hairy Bikers back together!”

In October, the 65-year-old said he had done 14 sessions of chemotherapy and had six more to do.

He told The Guardian: “I’ll feel like I’ve made it when I get the all-clear from this bloody cancer. That’s going to be completely life-changing, life-affirming. And life never will be the same again.”

Myers first revealed his diagnosis on his podcast with King, The Hairy Bikers: Agony Uncles… A Right Pair of Aunts, in May.

He said at the time that he wanted to discuss it publicly because he didn’t want to “hide under a rock”.

“I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me,” he told King.

“But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine. I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person. So within that, that’s where I am.”