Hugh Grant reveals the one film he would erase from his IMDb if he could

Hugh Grant has revealed, under duress, the one film he would erase from his IMDb page if he could.

On Wednesday (29 March), the Notting Hill star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, during which he took part in the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment.

In the game, in which celebrities are challenged to eat disgusting food or answer a hard question, Grant was asked which film he would effectively remove from his CV.

If he didn’t answer the question, Grant would have had to eat a “worm and mayonnaise shepherd’s pie”.

“The thing is, I would happily shred my CV because I specialised in being bad for decades really,” he told Corden. “As you know, as someone in the industry, it’s one thing for me to say that I was bad, but I can’t bring the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on the film into it, so that’s my dilemma.”

In the end, to avoid eating the grim dish in front of him, Grant blurted out: “The Lady and the Highwayman. Mid-Eighties. Film made for television. I’m a highway man. I’m meant to be sexy. Low budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg.

“When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves so Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’ And, er, it’s poor.”

He added: “I apologise to all of my wonderful colleagues on it.”

‘The Lady and the Highwayman' poster (Gainsborough Pictures)

The film is described on IMDb as a “swashbuckling tale of romance, betrayal, jealousy, banditry, murder, and court intrigue set in the 1660s, during the Restoration to the English throne of King Charles II”.

Grant is currently promoting his new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

During another US talk show appearance this week, the actor discussed how the atmosphere on film sets has changed considerably since he was starting out, because of the presence of mobile phones in people’s lives. Read the full story here.

In Dungeons & Dragons, Grant plays the villainous Forge Fitzwilliam, a rogue and conman, and a former member of the thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is released in cinemas on Friday 31 March.