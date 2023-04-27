Hugh Grant claims The Sun ‘ordered burglaries of his home’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Grant has accused The Sun of ordering burglaries of his home in addition to other unlawful acts including landline and phone bugging.

The Love Actually actor, 62, attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court, at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is bringing a bid to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.

Grant, who settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World in 2012, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.

In a witness statement, Mr Grant said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

Mr Grant said a private investigator informed him of the alleged unlawful activity in early 2022.

NGN denies the allegations of unlawful activity at The Sun.

“The Sun strongly refutes the allegation that it ever commissioned anyone to break into Hugh Grant’s home,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

Mr Grant previously settled a phone hacking claim with the News of the World – also previously owned by NGN – in 2012, donating his substantial damage payout to press reform campaign Hacked Off.

The 62-year-old is now also part of a larger claim brought against the publisher by Prince Harry, giving evidence alongside Elton John and Sadie Fox.

NGN has called for both to be thrown out, arguing they have been brought too late.