Hugh Grant has accused The Sun of ordering burglaries of his home in addition to other unlawful acts including landline and phone bugging.

The actor, 62, attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court, at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is bringing a bid to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.

Mr Grant, who settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World in 2012, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.

In a witness statement, the Mr Grant said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

Mr Grant said a private investigator informed him of the alleged unlawful activity in early 2022.

NGN denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.