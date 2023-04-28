Prince Harry trial – latest: Hugh Grant accuses The Sun of breaking into his home and phone hacking
The Duke of Sussex is suing Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers
Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN
Hugh Grant has accused The Sun of ordering burglaries of his home in addition to other unlawful acts including landline and phone bugging.
The actor, 62, attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court, at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is bringing a bid to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.
Mr Grant, who settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World in 2012, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.
In a witness statement, the Mr Grant said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”
Mr Grant said a private investigator informed him of the alleged unlawful activity in early 2022.
NGN denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.
The Queen realised Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was a mistake before he did, Emily Maitlis claims
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to the Duke of York’s catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview has been revealed in a new Channel 4 documentary.
Kate Ng reports:
The fascinating history behind the throne King Charles will sit on at his coronation
With centuries of history behind it, the Coronation Chair is a fragile piece of furniture and is currently undergoing conservation work to ensure it will be in top condition when the ceremony arrives in spring.
Kate Ng reports:
Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend claims he isn’t media-trained: ‘He’s been living in a bubble’
Lady Victoria Hervey has claimed that her ex-boyfriend, the Duke of York, had not been “media-trained” at the time he gave his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Kate Ng reports:
Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry hacking trial as duke claims he ‘encouraged’ Diana phone tapping
ICYMI: Piers Morgan has commented on Prince Harry’s phone hacking preliminary hearing after the royal claimed Morgan “knew about and encouraged” the illegal hacking of Princess Diana.
Isobel Lewis reports.
Princess Anne given honour of riding behind the King after coronation
The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.
Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.
Read the full story below:
Prince Harry’s shining Buckingham Palace balcony moment resurfaces amid coronation build-up
A video capturing Prince Harry’s “charming” debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony has resurfaced amidst news that only working royals will appear on the Palace balcony for King Charles III’s coronation.
Meredith Clark reports:
What we can expect from King Charles’s coronation, according to royal photographer
Tim Rooke, who has photographed the royal family for Shutterstock for the past 30 years, tells The Independent that he believes the coronation will have “all the pomp and significance you’d expect of a royal event” despite being significantly smaller than the 1953 coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate Ng reports:
King Charles III coronation: What happens in sacred anointing ceremony?
The mysterious anointing ceremony, known as the Act of Consecration, will take place before the investiture and crowning, and is carried out by the Archbishop. At Charles’s coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will be the one to anoint the King.
Read the full story below:
From Prince Harry to Joanna Lumley: Who is attending King Charles’s coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.
Among the senior members of the royal family, a number of celebrities, actors, and politicians in attendance. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.
Read the full story below:
