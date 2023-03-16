Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Grant did not hold back when asked a question about one of his past films.

The actor, who is promoting new fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, recalled his time on Music & Lyrics during a new interview.

The actor co-starred with Drew Barrymore in the romcom as washed-up pop star Alex Fletcher, who is hired to write a chart-topping hit for a teenage pop star (Haley Bennett).

Barrymore plays Sophie Fisher, the songwriter that Grant’s character is teamed up with. During the film, they regularly sing the songs they’re writing, which Grant said required auto-tuning.

Speaking to Wired for a segment in which he answered “the web’s most-searched questions”, Grant was asked: “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music & Lyrics?”

He replied: “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief.

“Actually, that's not true – I'm auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” he continued, stating: “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don't think she'd mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.”

He quipped: “I've heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

Grant said Barrymore improved “once they tuned her up” and that “she sounded way better than me 'cause she's got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll.”

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant in ‘Music & Lyrics’ (Castle Rock Ent/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere, Grant highlighted a subtle “in-joke” featured in the final shot of 1999 film Notting Hill, which he branded “nauseating”.

Grant was accused of “obnoxious” behaviour after a “disastrous” red carpet interview with model Ashley Graham at the Oscars on Sunday (12 March).

Graham later responded to the furore after being asked about the chat by a TMZ reporter.

Grant’s new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, is out in cinemas on 31 March.