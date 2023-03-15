Hugh Grant divulges subtle ‘in-joke’ hidden away in ‘nauseating’ Notting Hill scene
Actor recalled small detail about romcom in new interview
Hugh Grant has divulged a subtle “in-joke” hidden away in the “nauseating” final scene of Notting Hill.
The British actor appeared in the 1999 romcom as bookshop owner William Thacker alongside Julia Roberts, who played Hollywood film star Anna Scott.
In the film’s closing moments, William and Anna can be seen cosied up together on a park bench, with Grant’s character reading a book.
In a new interview with Wired, Grant was asked if he remembered what book he was reading in the scene.
The actor, who referred to the scene as “nauseating”, not only remembered, but revealed how it was an in-joke placed there by director Roger Michell, who died in 2021.
“In that nauseating moment on the bench at the end, I’m reading Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières, which was going to be his next film,” Grant said, adding “So it’s a little in-joke from Roger Michell, God rest his soul.”
Notting Hill was written by Richard Curtis.
The interview saw Grant, alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, answer “the web’s most-searched questions” about the actors. The trio star in film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, which is out in cinemas on 31 March.
Elsewhere in the interview, Grant mocked his Music & Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore’s “horrendous” singing voice.
On Sunday (12 March), Grant was accused of “obnoxious” behaviour after a “disastrous” red carpet interview divided his fanbase.
