Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Grant has divulged a subtle “in-joke” hidden away in the “nauseating” final scene of Notting Hill.

The British actor appeared in the 1999 romcom as bookshop owner William Thacker alongside Julia Roberts, who played Hollywood film star Anna Scott.

In the film’s closing moments, William and Anna can be seen cosied up together on a park bench, with Grant’s character reading a book.

In a new interview with Wired, Grant was asked if he remembered what book he was reading in the scene.

The actor, who referred to the scene as “nauseating”, not only remembered, but revealed how it was an in-joke placed there by director Roger Michell, who died in 2021.

“In that nauseating moment on the bench at the end, I’m reading Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières, which was going to be his next film,” Grant said, adding “So it’s a little in-joke from Roger Michell, God rest his soul.”

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in ‘Notting Hill’ (Netflix)

Notting Hill was written by Richard Curtis.

The interview saw Grant, alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, answer “the web’s most-searched questions” about the actors. The trio star in film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, which is out in cinemas on 31 March.

Elsewhere in the interview, Grant mocked his Music & Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore’s “horrendous” singing voice.

On Sunday (12 March), Grant was accused of “obnoxious” behaviour after a “disastrous” red carpet interview divided his fanbase.