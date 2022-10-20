Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Grant has said that his father is considering voting for Labour following a disastrous week in politics for the Tories.

The Bridget Jones’s Diary star is a frequent critic of the Conservative party and has ramped up his criticism in recent months.

On Wednesday (19 October), the Tories descended into further chaos as Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary following two data breaches within her office.

However, the MP took aim at Truss in her resignation letter, accusing the government of breaking “key pledges” and “pretending we haven’t made mistakes”. She has been replaced by Grant Shapps, who Truss fired as transport secretary last month.

Following Braverman’s resignation, actor Grant tweeted that the chaos in government had swayed even his “Tory party member” father.

“94-year-old ex-army Tory party member father just said he’d now vote Labour,” Grant tweeted, adding: “Pre-whisky.”

At the time of writing, the post has been liked more than 50,000 times.

Grant has often taken aim at the Tory party on social media and attended an anti-Boris Johnson march in January.

Grant’s tweet (Twitter)

In the past, the 62-year-old has said that he doesn’t identify with either Labour or the Liberal Democrats, but has backed candidates from both parties and championed tactical voting in an attempt to stop a Tory majority.

Last week, Grant resurfaced his reaction to the Conservative party win in the 2019 general election, suggesting that it had been proven right.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“There goes the neighbourhood,” Grant wrote on 12 December 2019, retweeting the post last week with a pointing emoji.

Grant attended an anti-Boris Johnson march in January (AP)

Despite Truss only taking the office of prime minister in September, calls have been mounting in recent weeks for a general election after a state of ministerial removals and resignations.

Last week, Kwasi Kwarteng was removed as chancellor after his “mini-budget” saw the pound drop to a historic low against the value of the dollar. He has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt.

The Independent has launched a campaign, known as Election Now, calling for an election to be held following the turmoil of recent political events.

You can find out more about the campaign here.