‘There goes the neighbourhood’: Hugh Grant resurfaces 2019 warning about Conservatives election victory
Actor is a vocal critic of the Tory government
Hugh Grant has resurfaced his reaction to the Conservative party win in the 2019 general election.
The actor tweeted minutes after the Exit Poll data was released, which showed a landslide majority for Boris Johnson.
“There goes the neighbourhood,” he wrote on 12 December 2019, issuing a warning of the impact he believed Johnson’s leadership would have on the UK.
On Wednesday (12 October), Grant, 62, reshared his three-year-old tweet with an emoji of a finger pointing to it seemingly in emphasis.
The Love Actually star has long been a vocal critic of the Tory government.
In May this year, Grant criticised cabinet members for supporting then-prime minister Johnson after Sue Gray’s report revealed drunkenness, vomiting and damage at the illegal events and the abuse of cleaners who objected.
Responding to a tweet that collated screenshots of support for Johnson from Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Sajid Javid, Grant quipped that the replies were “the mini-me’s chorus”.
Grant, who showed his support for an anti-Johnson march earlier this year, also retweeted a post by Pointless host Richard Osman, reading: “I think I just need one or two more cabinet ministers to tell me it’s time to move on.”
In January, the actor criticised the government over plans to scrap the BBC licence fee, calling politicians “spittle-flecked nut jobs” out to “destroy” the corporation.
Consevative MPs are plotting to replace Liz Truss as party leader, a senior Tory has said.
Rishi Sunak and Penny Mourdant are among the MPs tapped as possible replacement, according to Paul Goodman, the editor of the influential ConservativeHome website.
The news follows after the prime minister’s first budget in office saw the pound plummet and interest rates on government and mortgage debt surge.
Angry MPs are currently calling on Truss to make a U-turn on her tax plans.
