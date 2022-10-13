Jump to content

Channel 4 purchases paintings by Hitler and Rolf Harris – that Jimmy Carr may destroy

Audiences will vote on whether Carr should destroy the artworks with tools such as a flamethrower

Louis Chilton
Thursday 13 October 2022 07:56
Comments
Jimmy Carr shocks audience with jokes about Prince Andrew on Big Fat Quiz of the Year

Channel 4 has purchased artworks by “problematic” figures including Adolf Hitler and Rolf Harris for use in its new debate programme Art Trouble.

The series will see audiences vote on whether or not to allow the host, comedian Jimmy Carr, to destroy the artworks with tools such as a flamethrower.

Other artworks acquired by Channel 4 for use in the show include pieces by Pablo Picasso and sexual abuser Eric Gill.

Per The Guardian, Channel 4 director of programming Ian Katz has confirmed that the Hitler painting would be “appropriately” disposed of, should the audience choose to save it from destruction.

Explaining the premise of the show, he said: “There are advocates for each piece of art. So you’ve got an advocate for Hitler.

“There’ll be someone arguing not for Hitler, but for the fact that his moral character should not decide whether or not a piece of art exists or not.”

All artworks for the series were acquired through “reputable auction houses” by a specialist. The Picasso artwork in question is a vase.

Carr has himself been branded a problematic figure in recent months, after a controversy surrounding his latest Netflix standup special, His Dark Material.

One joke in particular, which made reference to the genocide of travellers during the Holocaust, was condemned for being “racist” and “hateful”.

Jimmy Carr has become renowned for his bad taste stand-up material

(Getty Images)

The comedian’s father is also reported to be pursuing legal action against his son over a joke in his recent book.

In Carr’s memoir Before & Laughter, he wrote: ““I’m the son of two immigrants from Limerick who moved to Slough (they moved from a s*** town to another s*** town, I guess they knew what they liked).”

His father Jim told Limerick Leader at the time that Carr had “crossed the line”, with his “derogatory” and “offensive” remark about his heritage.

