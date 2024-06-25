Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Grant fans have been reacting to the first glimpses of the beloved British actor playing against type as the villain in the upcoming A24 religious horrorHeretic.

Grant, 63, is perhaps best known for playing charming romantic leads in hit rom-coms including Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

However, in Heretic, which is set to be released on November 15, Grant plays a man who captures a pair of young, female Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) and then subjects them to a chilling series of psychological tests and games.

On the YouTube page for the trailer, which was released today (June 25), one fan wrote: “This new era of villanous roles for Hugh Grant is really fun.”

Another added: “I never realized that Hugh Grant would make a great psycho killer.”

While a third wrote: “Love this move for Hugh, he's always had a great dark side but doesn't always get to show it off.”

Hugh Grant sheds his rom-com king status for A24’s ‘Heretic' ( A24 )

Reactions on X/Twitter were similarly excited for Grant’s new role, with one user writing: “Absolutely here for Hugh Grant’s latest career phase, parlaying his foppish romcommy charm and channeling it into devious maniacs. HERETIC is speaking my language.”

Another wrote: “Love me a creepy Hugh Grant character.”

While others reacted with more surprise, saying: “This is… not the role I was expecting for Hugh Grant. But I’m here for this trailer!”

In the trailer, Grant is seen capturing the two young women before telling them: “I won’t keep you if you wish to leave, but I want you to choose which door to go through based on your faith.”

He is then seen writing the words “BELIEF” and “DISBELIEF” in chalk on two doorways.

Heretic is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who made their names by writing their script for John Krasinski’s 2018 horror A Quiet Place.

Grant has played a handful of more scheming villainous roles in recent years, including in films such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Gentlemen and Paddington 2. However, this is his first appearance in a horror film since Ken Russell’s 1988 pagan horror comedy The Lair of the White Worm.

Earlier this week, Grant delighted fans online after posting a message on social media marveling at Taylor Swift’s “gigantic boyfriend” after attending her concert at Wembley.