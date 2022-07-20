Hugh Grant calls Priti Patel ‘the worst Home Secretary in British history’
‘We’re not allowed to call Brexiteers thick but it’s a struggle sometimes,’ said actor
Hugh Grant has called Priti Patel “the worst Home Secretary in British history”.
The actor took to social media to express his discontent with Patel – who has held the role of Home Secretary since 2019 – posting an photograph of long queues at Heathrow Airport immigration, which he branded “a disgrace and inhumane”.
When asked for more detail with regards to the photo, Grant responded: “It’s a queue for immigration control. Which is staffed and run by the Home Office. We’re not allowed to call Brexiteers thick but it’s a struggle sometimes.”
Grant has long been critical of the current UK government. Earlier this month it was revealed that Grant was the reason the Benny Hill theme music was played over a broadcast about Boris Johnson’s resignation, after he tweeted a message to political activist Steve Bray, who is known for his musical protests outside the House of Commons in Westminster.
In January, the actor hit out at the government over plans to scrap the licence fee that funds the BBC, calling politicians “spittle-flecked nut jobs” who “want to destroy” the corporation.
Then, in February, he showed his support for an anti-Boris Johnson march taking place in London and in May mocked MPs support for Johnson amid Sue Gray report fallout.
Last year, Grant had accused the government of using the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to “enrich” its friends and donors.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies