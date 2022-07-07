Hugh Grant was reason Benny Hill theme got played outside Parliament during Boris Johnson resignation
It turns out the British actor was reason why the music could be heard
Hugh Grant was the reason why the Benny Hill theme music was played over a broadcast about Boris Johnson’s resignation.
On Thursday (7 July), Johnson announced he would step down as prime minister following an onslaught of resignations in protest over his leadership.
He will remain in power until a successor is named, which is expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.
During a Sky News broadcast at around 11.30am, that soon went viral, the chipper track “Yakety Sax” could be heard playing while the broadcaster’s reporter kept a straight face as he spoke about the situation.
Twitter users then unearthed a tweet Grant had written hours earlier at approximately 9am: “Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”
Grant’s tweet was sent to political activist Steve Bray, from Port Talbot in south Wales, who is known for his musical protests outside the House of Commons in Westminster.
Bray has gained a following in recent years due to his repeated protests against Brexit and the Conservative government on news broadcasts. He revealed in June 2022 that police had removed his amplifiers, and instead decided to perform famous songs with politically themed lyrics.
On Wednesday (6 July), he could be heard interrupting Susanna Reid and Ed Balls during a live broadcast of Good Morning Britain with a rendition of Bay City Rollers’ “Bye Bye Baby”, with the lyrics changed to “bye bye Boris”.
“I suppose if you’re no longer allowed to shout, there are other ways of making your voice heard,” Reid told viewers after realising what she was hearing.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
However, it seems Bray evidently had his speakers returned overnight and decided to fulfill Grant’s request after seeing his tweet.
After the broadcast went viral, Bray tweeted: “Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune.”
The music was composed by James Q"Spider" Rich and Boots Randolph in 1963, and gained popoularity after comedian Hill used it as the closing theme of his TV series The Benny Hill Show.
The Independent has contacted Grant for comment.
Celebrites have been reacting to Johnson’s resignation – find a compilation of all the comments here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies