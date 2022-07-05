Rishi Sunak resigns as chancellor in devastating blow to Boris Johnson
‘It has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different’
Rishi Sunak has resigned as chancellor in a destablising blow to Boris Johnson’s premiership, just moments after Sajid Javid announced he had also quit the government.
Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
The chancellor, who had been preparing a joint speech on the economy with Mr Johnson, said on Tuesday, said: “It has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different”.
He added: “I am sad to be leaving government but I have relcutantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this”.
The move will increase the pressure on Mr Johnson to resign after months of damaging headlines over the Partygate scandal, the handling of complaints levelled at Christopher Pincher, and a double by-election defeat last month.
More follows
