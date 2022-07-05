Boris Johnson news – live: PM knew ‘first-hand account’ of allegations against Pincher before promoting him
Starmer calls Johnson’s appointment of Pincher the latest example of ‘bad judgment by a man who puts himself above everything’
Boris Johnson was given a “first-hand account” of allegations against Chris Pincher before he was promoted to the role of deputy chief whip, The Independent has learned.
The prime minister was told about the claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour against the Tory MP on at least two occasions, according to a senior Downing Street source.
“The prime minister was made directly aware of a first-hand account of inappropriate sexual touching. He was told in early February and also in May,” a No 10 staffer said.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of showing “bad judgement” in appointing Mr Pincher to the whips’ office.
He told Sky News: “I have got no sympathy with a prime minister who repeatedly makes bad judgment calls.
“We have been living with a version of this story for month after month after month. Bad judgment by a man who puts himself above everything. I don’t have any sympathy for him.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies