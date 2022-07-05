✕ Close Chris Pincher allegations do 'huge damage' to trust in parliament, says Tory minister

Boris Johnson was given a “first-hand account” of allegations against Chris Pincher before he was promoted to the role of deputy chief whip, The Independent has learned.

The prime minister was told about the claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour against the Tory MP on at least two occasions, according to a senior Downing Street source.

“The prime minister was made directly aware of a first-hand account of inappropriate sexual touching. He was told in early February and also in May,” a No 10 staffer said.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of showing “bad judgement” in appointing Mr Pincher to the whips’ office.

He told Sky News: “I have got no sympathy with a prime minister who repeatedly makes bad judgment calls.

“We have been living with a version of this story for month after month after month. Bad judgment by a man who puts himself above everything. I don’t have any sympathy for him.”