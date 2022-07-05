Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.

As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.

“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” he wrote.

Moments later, the chancellor Rishi Sunak also quit – appearing to bring the end of the Johnson premiership within sight

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” Mr Sunak said, adding: “These standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

The dual resignations came after the cabinet was captured with pale, gloomy faces at its weekly meeting – prompting speculation that a revolt was near.

Senior Tories had urged Mr Johnson’s top team to pull the plug on his premiership – after No 10 admitted he knew a misconduct complaint was upheld against the man he made deputy chief whip.

“Backbenchers have done all they can. It is up to the cabinet to decide if they will put up, or if they will continue to shut up,” the former health minister Steve Brine told The Independent.

William Wragg, chair of the Commons public administration committee, urged ministers to follow their “common sense of decency”, while John Penrose, who quit as Mr Johnson’s anti-corruption tsar, suggested they would reach a point of not being able to “defend this anymore”.

And Nick Gibb, the respected former schools minister, likened the situation to the crisis in the US where “you worry whether democracy is safe”, as he also urged the cabinet to act.

“We have to make sure that doesn’t happen in this country. We have to get rid of the rot in our political system,” he told BBC Radio 4.